Giants to part ways with GM Dave Gettleman after 2021 season: report

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Dave Gettleman’s days as New York Giants general manager appear to be numbered.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that the 70-year-old “is unlikely to return” for the 2022 season. Whether he is fired or if he retires remains to be seen.

Gettleman is in his fourth season with the Giants and has failed to turn them around from their status as NFC doormat. Entering Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York is 19-40 since Gettleman took over ahead of the 2018 season.

That includes a 3-7 start to the 2021 season that featured the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Giants were trounced 30-10 on Monday Night Football by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It all but ended their playoff hopes even with roughly 40% of their schedule still remaining; more of an indictment on the team’s lack of competitiveness over the last four years than anything.

The blame falls mostly on Gettleman’s shoulders as he’s whiffed on a majority of his team’s avenues to rebuild into more of a contending force in the NFC East. He’s yet to fulfill on his initial promise of piecing together a reliable offensive line — though improvements are finally on the horizon thanks to the emergence of last year’s first-round pick, Andrew Thomas.

But it was Gettleman who made the surprising decision to take Daniel Jones sixth overall as the franchise quarterback of the future — and the book is still out on whether or not he could fulfill such a role as Eli Manning’s true successor.

According to Rapoport, Giants vice president of football operations and assistant GM, Kevin Abrams, is an immediate in-house candidate to replace Gettleman next season. But the Giants could also “look at some candidates with a background in the New England [Patriots] scouting system,” which shares a philosophy with that of head coach Joe Judge.