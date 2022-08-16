New York Giants Training Camp Observations 8/16: Adoree Jackson, Kenny Golladay ramp up competition

East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants shaved off the full pads on Tuesday morning and went with a light contact practice.

With a new coaching staff and new offensive system, the offense has struggled as of late to gain any consistent momentum through practice.

Here were some of the key takeaways from Tuesday’s practice.

Taylor, to take starter reps?

Brian Daboll turned some heads this morning when discussing the quarterback position. The head coach announced that Tyrod Taylor would get some reps with the 1’s eventually but that it wasn’t an indictment on Jones’ performance so far in camp.

Of course, a team that is confident in their starting quarterback doesn’t just do this. The minute Taylor takes any starter reps from Jones is when a true quarterback controversy would begin.

Daboll isn’t ready for those questions yet because Jones took all of the first team reps on Tuesday. Still, it’s something to keep an eye on as we get closer to the regular season.

Golladay vs. Jackson

Adoree Jackson is the Giant’s top corner going into 2022. The former Titan has looked very solid through camp but was even more impressive on Tuesday. In multiple 1v1 battles with Kenny Golladay, Jackson won each rep.

It’s encouraging for the Giants to have a corner standing out so well after cutting James Bradberry.

But it’s also alarming that we’ve been multiple weeks into camp and Kenny Golladay has still struggled to win matchups that he is being paid a lot to win. On one particular play, Golladay made a catch on Jackson, but Jackson pulled the ball loose which caused a frustrated Golladay to throw the football down the field.

Golladay and Jackson both spoke about the competition that gets created in these one-on-one matchups, but it’s clear that through this point in training camp, the competition is being won by Jackson.

Work in Progress

The Giants won 4 games last season. The offense hasn’t had as sophisticated a scheme as the one they are in now in years.

It’s important to note that installations of a new system take time and we won’t have a clear understanding of what the 2022 Giants will look like.

Tuesday was more of a walkthrough day with the offense moving slower to make sure they have each play down correctly.

Giants Name Ring of Honor

In a surprise move, the Giants named seven players to their Ring of Honor this season. Highlighted by the running back trio of Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson, and Rodney Hampton, other Giant greats like Leonard Marshall, Jimmy Patton, and Kyle Rote, and senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes are also to be honored.

Ottis Anderson and Joe Morris both spoke on the honor and surprise that came with the announcement.

“I had no idea I would be part of this…it means a lot.” Anderson said, “This proves we are Giants forever and part of a history of representing the Giant way.”

Anderson was Super Bowl MVP in the 1990-91 season that saw the Giants upset the Buffalo Bills in Super XXV. Morris on the other hand was a key player in the Giants ’86 Super Bowl victory over Denver in Super Bowl XXI.

The induction will take place when the Giants host the Cowboys for Monday Night Football on September 26th.

