Gleyber Torres ‘possible’ to return on Wednesday but expected to play in Houston for Yankees

Gleyber Torres was feeling better on Tuesday as he stood at his locker at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees second baseman wasn’t in the lineup on Tuesday night against Oakland and had a brace on his wrist, but Torres said that his ankle and wrist were feeling better. He is hoping to play on Wednesday in the series finale with the Athletics, but is expected to be back in the lineup by Thursday when the Yankees travel to Houston.

“I believe I can play in Houston. I want to play tomorrow for sure,” Torres said. “Just try to do everything possible today and let’s see how I feel tomorrow.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said “we’ll see” and “it’s possible” when he was asked if Torres could play on Wednesday. He did say that he expected him to play on Thursday.

Torres had appeared to hurt his ankle in Sunday’s win over Houston, but it was the wrist issue that he had been dealing with that ended up keeping him out of the lineup the past two nights. Torres got a Cortisone shot in his wrist on Monday and had been dealing with it for roughly three weeks.

“The ankle is getting better right now, yesterday it was a little bit sore, but today it’s fine and the wrist is getting better,” Torres said before the middle game of a three-game set with the Oakland Athletics. “I feel last night it was pretty sore, I mean it’s normal for the needle, but I’m working early and I feel so good right now.”

The second baseman couldn’t pinpoint a particular event that led to it flaring up and said that it might have been one really hard swing that caused the pain. Torres and the Yankees have been trying to take a cautious approach so that things didn’t get any worse for his wrist.