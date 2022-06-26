Yankees’ Gleyber Torres injured during base running snafu in ninth inning

You can put this in the category of this would only happen to the Yankees against the Houston Astros.

After the Bombers mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning and Gleyeber Torres worked his way to third base, the unthinkable happened. With just one out and Torres 90 feet away from scoring the winning run, Hicks struck out and then the Yankees’ second baseman injured his ankle trying to get back to the base.

The Yankees are optimistic that the injury isn’t anything too serious. Skipper Aaron Boone called it a “mild ankle sprain” and that he wasn’t too worried that it would be anything too serious.

Boone also said the team would revisit the injury on Monday.

Torres looked as though he was about to charge down the line towards home, but stopped and reversed course after Hicks struck out. In doing so, he stopped awkwardly and appeared to roll his ankle and fell to the ground.

Gleyber picked off 3rd to end the 9th and had to be helped off the field after his ankle gave out pic.twitter.com/3q9viRfKlC — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 26, 2022

He was down on the ground for several minutes in pain and was attended to by Boone and a team medical staffer. Torres eventually was able to get up and walked off the field under his own power.

The sequence ended the inning and the Yankees’ scoring threat in the ninth. Marwin Gonzalez entered the game in the 10th to play second base for the injured Torres and New York eventually came away with the win off a 10th-inning blast from Aaron Judge.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

Torres has appeared in 66 games this season for the Yankees and has a batting average of .253 in 245 plate appearances. He also has 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and three stolen bases on the year.

He had been held without a hit on Sunday, but reached first base on a walk in the ninth inning.