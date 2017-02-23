Gleyber Torres, Yankees shortstop, a prospect to watch out for

New York Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres at spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 21, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for WE Day / Frederick M. Brown

Queens isn’t the only borough with a shortstop prospect on the rise. Gleyber Torres, 20, who was shipped to the Yankees last year, has continued his ascent in the minors. Ranked as a top 5 prospect according to ESPN and MLB.com, Torres is ready for his first full year in the Yankees organization.

Origins

Torres was signed by the Cubs in 2013 at 16. At the time of his signing he was ranked as the top prospect in Venezuela, according to MLB.com. He debuted in 2014, reaching the advanced Class-A Carolina League in just over a year.

2016

After two solid seasons with the Cubs organization, Torres was sent to the Yankees in the latter stages of his third season as a key piece in the trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to Chicago. Combined, he hit .270 last season, driving in 66 runs. His fielding steadily improved, and Torres finished with just four errors in 235 innings with the Tampa Yankees.

Future

Like the Mets’ Amed Rosario, the Yankees see a future star in Torres as he climbs the minor league ladder. He was invited to Yankees spring training this season and has quickly turned heads with his bat and athleticism.

“His bat is his calling card,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the New York Post in November. “Defensively he could play probably all three positions: second, third and short.”

Torres will start 2017 in Class-AA Trenton. Depending on how the big league team plays, especially starting shortstop Didi Gregorius, he may be in pinstripes sooner rather than later.