Gotham FC name Mary Wittenberg to role of team president

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Gotham FC announced on Thursday morning that it has named long-time sports executive Marry Wittenberg as team president.

“I am thrilled to join Gotham FC as President,” said Wittenberg. “It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build a world-renowned women’s football club that inspires. Hats off to our owners, players, staff, and fans. I can’t wait to start supporting this incredible community at this transformative time for the club and league, to serve our fans, and welcome vision-aligned brands that want to grow with us.”

Among her responsibilities, Wittenberg will oversee business operations and work with general manager and head of soccer operations, Yael Averbuch West.

Wittenberg’s resume in sports is an extensive one. She most recently served as the first woman president and CEO of New York Road Runners (NYRR) and became the first woman race director of the New York City Marathon. She was also the founding CEO of Virgin Sport, president of the Tour de France EF Pro Cycling team, and the founding president of League One Volleyball.

“After carefully evaluating an extremely talented and diverse field of candidates, the ownership group is delighted to have attracted such a well-recognized leader in the sports industry,” Gotham FC chair Tammy Murphy said. “Mary is an industry trailblazer. Her extensive experience, transformative mindset, and people-first leadership style reflect our club’s values of integrity, diversity, and inclusion.”

Gotham FC currently sits in third place in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and second in Group A of the NWSL Challenge Cup, currently being played during the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

