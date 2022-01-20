Gotham FC re-sign top scorer Margaret Purce to 2-year deal

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The deals keep coming for NJ/NY Gotham FC, who announced on Thursday that it re-signed its top scorer in forward Margaret Purce to a two-year contract — keeping her at the club through the 2023 season.

Purce finished second in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) with nine goals in just 18 games last season, headlining a breakout campaign that featured NWSL October Player of the Month.

Quite a productive stat sheet after being acquired from the Portland Thorns in 2020, which elevated her level on the national team’s stage, too.

Purce was named to the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster ahead of two international friendlies in Australia before being named one of the 26 participants for USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s training camp roster down in Austin, TX, which began on Wednesday.

“Midge is everything we want to be on and off the field,” Gotham FC head coach Scott Parkinson said. “She’s a smart and intelligent footballer that can defend from the front for 90 minutes and is a constant threat when we have the ball. She’s a tough player for teams to silence and we are ecstatic she wants to play her football here in NJ and NY.”

Retaining Purce comes one day after Gotham FC announced that they extended USWNT midfielder Kristie Mewis — who was acquired from the San Diego Wave last month — to a deal that will run through the 2024 season.