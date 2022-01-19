Quantcast
Gotham FC extend Kristie Mewis through 2024 season

Kristie Mewis
Kristie Mewis
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NJ/NY Gotham FC announced on Wednesday that it extended midfielder Kristie Mewis’ contract through the 2024 season. 

Mewis was acquired from the San Diego Wave — the NWSL’s newest expansion franchise — who dealt her to Gotham FC after selecting her in the 2022 Expansion Draft from the Houston Dash. 

The 30-year-old has worked her way back into the rotation of the famed United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) after a six-plus-year absence from the squad. She was recently selected by national team coach Vlatko Andonovski to participate at the USWNT’s training camp, which will be held from Jan 19-28 in Austin, TX.

[ALSO READ: Kristie Mewis 1 of 3 Gotham FC members called up for USWNT training camp]

She’s been a force at the domestic level since breaking into the NWSL with FC Kansas City in 2013. In 153 matches over nine seasons and five clubs, Mewis has recorded 28 goals and 20 assists. She posted five goals and four assists in 18 matches across NWSL league play and Challenge Cup action last season with Houston.

