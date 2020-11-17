Giants kicker Graham Gano tests positive for COVID-19 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday morning that an unidentified player has tested positive for COVID-19, which was later revealed to be kicker Graham Gano, according to multiple reports.

“Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated,” the team released in a statement. “Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today. The Quest Diagnostics Training Center will be open to staff. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding the next protocol steps.”

The veteran kicker recently signed a contract extension through the 2023 season after making 20-straight field goals, including five in his last two games — both Giants wins.

He is the second Giants player to test positive for coronavirus. Two weeks ago, offensive lineman Will Hernandez was sidelined for two games after a positive test.

Toward the end of October, quarterback Daniel Jones, star injured running back Saquon Barkley, and other teammates violated NFL COVID-19 policies when they were seen out in Manhattan on one night after their Week 7 collapse against Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are currently heading toward their bye week, meaning they won’t be playing this Sunday. However, players and staff are required to stay in the area so they can report to team facilities to undergo daily COVID-19 tests.

Their next game is on Nov. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals, providing ample time for either a full recovery for Gano or for the team to create a proper contingency plan.

Sunday’s Week 10 victory over the Eagles drew the Giants to within one game of the NFC East lead despite their 3-7 record. It is unknown as of now if the affected player partook in that game.