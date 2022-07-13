NY Rangers ink $1.55 million deal with Jaroslav Halák: will backup Shesterkin

According to reports, the Rangers agreed to a one year, $1.55 million deal with Jaroslav Halák to be the backup goaltender behind Igor Shesterkin.

Shortly after the New York Rangers signed Vincent Trocheck to a seven year deal, the team filled in their backup goaltender need.

Halák is 37 years old and is entering his 17th season in the National Hockey League.

New York had a need at the backup goaltender position following the trade of Alexander Georgiev to Colorado for three draft selections.

The team also reportedly will not be bringing back goaltender Keith Kinkaid as they were not considering the 32 year old to back up Shesterkin.

Compared to Georgiev’s original contract with the Rangers, New York saved over $1 million in cap space for their backup goaltender. The savings will help the team remain flexible throughout the current free agent period.

The 2x Jennings-Award winner brings plenty of experience to the Rangers as a backup. Last season, the netminder went 4-7-2 in games started for the Vancouver Canucks with a .903% save percentage.

Halák does have prior experience in New York. From 2014-2-018, Halák was a starting goaltender for the New York Islanders. He went 3-4 in the playoffs for the Islanders with a 92% save percentage.

Additional stops in Montreal, St. Louis, Boston, and Washington make the netminder a solid and affordable commodity.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com