Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart’s ‘Roomates Show’ to be shot live for first time

The “Roommates Show” Block Party will take place on Sep. 7th at Central Park. It will be the first time that the podcast, hosted by Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, will be performed for a live crowd.

“This is our biggest podcast ever,” Brunson said.

The podcast, which started about five months ago, has been a huge hit. On Youtube, the official “Roommates Show” channel has amassed nearly 100K followers. Topics range from in-depth basketball discussions to hilarious college-life stories and more.

“The event will feature a mix of NBA stars/legends, musical performers, DJ’s and more special surprises,” according to the podcasts’ website. “It will be the official kickoff to season two of the Roommates Show and The New York Knicks 2024 season.”

Food, water, soft drinks, and wine will all be purchasable. If purchasing a VIP ticket, the person will get a private bathroom, a dedicated VIP bar, premium seating, and dedicated express entry lane.

Brunson and Hart, both Villanova products, have brought on a wide variety of guests, including Ben Stiller, Chad Ochocinco and Tracy Morgan. The most viewed video on their Youtube with about 405K views features fellow Knick and Villanova alumni, Donte DiVincenzo.

For this special in-person event, comedian Jon Stewart and newly acquired Knick Mikal Bridges are both confirmed to be special guests. There are even more guests who will be there who have yet to be announced.

Bridges, yet another Villanova alumni, was acquired from the crosstown-rival Brooklyn Nets on July 6th. Brunson and Hart then posted an episode on July 7th detailing their reaction to the trade, allowing fans the opportunity to see the duo’s reaction to acquiring one of their best friends.

Action Bronson, a die-hard Knicks fan, will be performing live music near the end of the evening. The event is expected to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome to come.

“This is not just a live pod,” Brunson said. “This is a true party.” The “Roommates Show” going live for a crowd is just another example of the way that athletes podcasting has taken off. In late June, Rebrand NY held an event in NYC featuring Darius Miles, Quentin Richardson and Kevin Garnett. All of these former NBA players run a podcast, a trend that only seems to be growing more and more.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10:00 AM ET, starting at $64.99. Fans can register for exclusive pre-sale access now at http://RoommatesLive.com.

