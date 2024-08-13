Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury: Yankees star likely headed to IL with UCL issue

Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) singles during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely headed to the injured list after suffering a left UCL injury, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Tuesday.

Chisholm suffered the injury on a night that seemingly could not have gotten much worse for the Yankees, who were blown out 12-2 by the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox. He was removed two innings after awkwardly diving head-first into home plate with initial X-rays coming back negative. An MRI earlier on Tuesday revealed the injury.

The 26-year-old had been a revelation for the Yankees’ lineup since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins. He was batting .316 with a 1.062 OPS, seven home runs, and 11 RBI in 14 games since joining New York.

His presence in an offense that was overly dependent on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto helped New York get out of a rut that had them with one of the worst records in baseball for over a month between June and July. The Bronx Bombers were 9-5 when Chisholm was in the lineup.

Oswaldo Cabrera slotted in at third base on Wednesday night for New York against Chicago.

