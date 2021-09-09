Jets 2021 schedule breakdown, record prediction

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

How many games will the Jets win in 2021? We combed through their schedule game-by-game to try and figure it out:

Jets Game-by-Game Predictions

Week 1: Sept. 12 @ Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Wouldn’t it be the most Jets thing possible if Sam Darnold lit up Gang Green in his first start as a member of the Panthers. It almost makes too much sense.

Prediction: Loss (0-1)

Week 2: Sept. 19 vs. Patriots (1 p.m.)

The first of many showdowns between Zach Wilson and Mac Jones takes place at MetLife Stadium where the Patriots are no longer the big kahuna of the AFC East. The Jets make that known with an upset victory.

Prediction: Loss (1-1)

Week 3: Sept. 26 @ Broncos (4:05 p.m.)

The Broncos are going to be a lot better than people expect, though it hinges on whether or not Teddy Bridgewater can be the guy under center.

Prediction: Loss (1-2)

Week 4: Oct. 3 vs. Titans (1 p.m.)

Julio Jones arrives in an offense that already features Derrick Henry. The AFC South favorites are expected to roll here.

Prediction: Loss (1-3)

Week 5: Oct. 10 vs. Falcons in London (9:30 a.m.)

The Jets jump across the pond to England to get their second win of the season against a Falcons team that isn’t expected to be all that competitive in the NFC South this season.

Prediction: Win (2-3)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Oct. 24 @ Patriots (1 p.m.)

The Patriots get revenge at Foxboro as they look to stake their claim as the second-best team in the division.

Prediction: Loss (2-4)

Week 8: Oct. 31 vs. Bengals (1 p.m.)

The Bengals did little to rectify an offensive line that had 2020 No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow, running for his life. But this is still could be a dangerous offense for the Jets.

Prediction: Loss (2-5)

Week 9: Thursday, Nov. 4 @ Colts (8:20 p.m.)

It remains to be seen if Carson Wentz can truly be a franchise QB, but the Colts have one of the better defenses in the league to give the Jets plenty of issues on the road in primetime.

Prediction: Loss (2-6)

Week 10: Nov. 14 vs. Bills (1 p.m.)

The Bills were one win away from a Super Bowl appearance last year and I don’t see them slowing down in 2021. These are give-me games for Josh Allen and Co.

Prediction: Loss (2-7)

Week 11: Nov. 21 vs. Dolphins (1 p.m.)

The Dolphins could very well be in the conversation of an AFC Wild Card spot this season, but growing pains are expected to be present around second-year passer Tua Tagovailoa. Don’t be surprised if the Jets split the season series against Miami.

Prediction: Win (3-7)

Week 12: Nov. 28 @ Texans (1 p.m.)

Make that the first two-game winning streak of first-year head coach Robert Saleh’s career with Gang Green. The Texans are in shambles and are expected to have one of the worst records in football this year.

Prediction: Win (4-7)

Week 13: Dec. 5 vs. Eagles (1 p.m.)

Do we hear three-in-a-row? Not quite. The Eagles aren’t seen as a threat in the NFC East, but anything goes in that division, and they’ll be coming off a game against the Giants — also at MetLife — to get their feet under them in New Jersey.

Prediction: Loss (4-8)

Week 14: Dec. 12 vs. Saints (1 p.m.)

Jameis Winston might be replacing Drew Brees, but all the Saints’ weapons (Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara) are still there. Don’t forget a top-tier defense, too.

Prediction: Loss (4-9)

Week 15: Dec. 19 @ Dolphins (1 p.m.)

The Dolphins get one back in Miami as the Jets’ hopes of a Wild Card berth should effectively end here.

Prediction: Loss (4-10)

Week 16: Dec. 26 vs. Jaguars (1 p.m.)

The Jaguars provide a reprieve amidst a brutal end-of-season schedule. It’s a matchup of the first and second picks of the 2021 draft, but Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars are in much worse shape than the Jets.

Prediction: Win (5-10)

Week 17: Jan. 2 vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

The defending Super Bowl champions will be putting the finishing touches on clinching the NFC South while ramping up for the playoffs. At least Jets fans will have another chance to boo Tom Brady.

Prediction: Loss (5-11)

Week 18: January 9 @ Bills (1 p.m.)

January in Buffalo? While the Bills are preparing for a serious Super Bowl push? What a tough way to end the season.

Prediction: Loss (5-12)