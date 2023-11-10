Jets 2023 Draft Grades Midseason Edition: Early returns show group waiting to blossom

New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) celebrates after running a punt return back for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in overtime of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Early returns on the New York Jets 2023 draft class are less than satisfactory compared to the previous year’s.

Of course, judging any draft class based on the historic selection of players from the Jets 2022 class will be hard to do. A year after selecting multiple Pro Bowl or All-Pro talents in the previous year, Gang Green hoped that this current cast of players wouldn’t have to be relied on as heavily as others before them.

That certainly hasn’t been the case through the first stages of the NFL season. At the midway point of the year, multiple of New York’s 2023 class have had to hit the field in prominent roles.

While most have not made the kind of impact many Jets fans were hoping for, there are still some diamonds in the rough. Today, we break down which of New York’s 2023 classes have surged and struggled through the first half of the NFL season.

Will McDonald – Grade: C

A lot of analysts, fans, and reporters have been disappointed with the way McDonald has been used, or with his selection in general. While New York could’ve selected a wide receiver, offensive lineman, or any other position outside of consistent strength, they chose to double down at the edge rusher position.

After a strong preseason, it’s been a relatively quiet 2023 season for McDonald. He has just half a sack and has been a healthy scratch in several games. The team is still very high on his skillset and for good reason, but the team needs him to play more for the remainder of the year to determine just how good this pick can be seen in future years.

Joe Tippmann – Grade: B+

Tippmann has been a saving grace for the Jets offensive line – a group that has surprisingly been more injured than last year. Tippmann’s 61 Pro Football Focus grade may be just slightly above average, but he’s shown a lot of promise for a player having to contend at both guard and center.

So long as he continues to play well, he will continue to be the Jets best pick of this class.

Carter Warren – Grade: F

It’s not uncommon for fourth-round rookies to make an impact on active rosters immediately. In a position of need, the fact the Jets haven’t been able to count on Warren due to injuries is a massive miss and whiff for the franchise. Punting two back-to-back picks like this is not a good sign for this team. Warren could prove them wrong later on, but this was a selection that the Jets could’ve used recently.

Israel Abanikanda – Grade: Inc.

Some day we may see Dalvin Cook or Michael Carter as healthy scratches and finally see what the Pitt Panther could do at the NFL level. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll be any time soon. Still, there’s a reason to be high on Abanikanda.

Zaire Barnes – Grade: C-

Barnes is a player who showed some solid traits in the preseason, but due to the dominance at linebacker, he hasn’t had a chance to do much on the NFL field. That could change later in the year, but this is a late-round miss through no fault of anyone at this time.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse – Grade: Inc.

The Jets are intrigued with JBC’s skillset and for good reason. He can play both safety and corner. The issue? He hasn’t been healthy enough during camp or the regular season to show much of anything. This will be a grade, like Abanikanda, that needs some seasoning.

Zack Kuntz – Grade: F

I was one of the analysts who thought Kuntz could be a massive get for any team in the seventh round despite the rash of injuries he sustained. After the preseason though, it might be clear why the Old Dominion star transferred from Penn State. Next season will be a big one from him to show he belongs but this pick could’ve gone to anyone other than tight end – yes, even for a seventh-rounder.

Undrafted Free Agents: A

When an undrafted punt returner wins you a football game, it doesn’t matter about anyone who else is on this list. Xavier Gipson is a bright spot for this class and rightfully deserves to be a strong pickup from General Manager Joe Douglas and this scouting staff.

