Jets announce 2023 NFL Draft selections along with undrafted free agents

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded and the New York Jets have made seven picks that the front office hopes will improve on their 7-10 mark from last season.

As always after the draft immediately concludes, general managers and scouts begin to sign several undrafted free agents to contracts to try and see if they can find any diamond in the roughs. We’ll get to who the Jets ended up signing in the undrafted free-agent period, but the 2023 draft class for New York looks like this:

Round 1: No. 15 – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

Round 2: No. 43 – Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Round 4: No. 120 – Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

Round 5: No. 143 – Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

Round 6: No. 184 – Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan

Round 6: No. 204 – Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU

Round 7: No. 220 – Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

Gang Green made four draft day trades – all on the final day in Kansas City. While each pick has been touted as solid role players that could fit into the Jets’ scheme long-term, the testament to finding these guys goes directly to the scouting department.

“Can’t thank the coaches and the scouts enough. This is their day. The scouts know these players like the back of their hand and it comes in handy on days like today,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said after the draft. “I can’t thank these guys enough, the teamwork that was involved throughout this entire process with the scouts and coaches. It led to a really good day.”

Of course, Douglas and the scouts aren’t done just yet. New York has already

Maalik Hall – LB

Claudin Cherelus – LB

Caleb Johnson – LB

Travis Dye – RB

Jason Brownlee – WR

Deslin Alexandre – DL

Hall, Cherelus, and Johnson are all undersized linebackers that allow the Jets to remain flexible with growing their core behind Quincy Williams and CJ Mosley. With Kwon Alexander still unsigned, the need for more linebackers is apparent. Dye on the other hand comes from Oregon and USC where he amazed close to 4,000 yards. Like fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda, Dye does have experience as well. Brownlee on the other hand joins a crowded receiver group but has good size and could be a nice special teams player. Alexandre is the third Pitt Panther joining the Jets through this class.

We will continue to update the undrafted free agent list as confirmation continues to roll in. Check back in for updates.

