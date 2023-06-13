Jets bolster elite secondary by signing Adrian Amos to 1-year deal

The New York Jets have bolstered their already elite secondary with the signing of Adrian Amos

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

General manager Joe Douglas hasn’t stopped trying to improve the New York Jets’ chances of competing for a championship in 2023 and his latest move is further proof.

New York has agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos on a one-year deal according to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network. The deal is expected to be worth up to $4 million.

Amos, 30, is entering his ninth year in the NFL and is coming off a season where he set career highs in tackles (102), and tackles for loss (7). He had five passes defended in 17 starts and recorded an average Pro Football Focus score of 53.4.

The latest signing bolsters a defense that was fourth in the NFL last season and third against the pass. With the trade for Chuck Clark and the contract restructure of Jordan Whitehead, the Jets had been looking for a third safety to bolster the depth of the backend. New York had the 28th-ranked safety group according to Pro Football Focus last season though which should gain some help with Amos’ experience.

Amos is the latest former Packer to join Aaron Rodgers in Florham Park for the 2023 season. Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, Allen Lazard, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have also made the move to New Jersey along with Amos.

Gang Green’s signing put them at the maximum roster capacity of 90 for the start of training camp.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com