Jets vs. Broncos Week 5 Inactive List: Mecole Hardman and Carl Lawson healthy scratches

Another week of NFL action for the New York Jets means another week of some surprising healthy scratches for the team as they head to Denver.

At 1-3, the Jets know they need to produce on both sides of the ball to turn their season around. That being said, as they prepare for their Week 5 contest, they appear to be comfortable and willing to sit several high-priced players.

Let’s go through the full list here.

New York Jets Inactive List

RB – Israel Abanikanda

WR- Jason Brownlee

WR – Mecole Hardman

DE – Carl Lawson

CB – DJ Reed

CB – Brandin Echols

LB – Zaire Barnes

Notes:

D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols are recovering from injuries. Reed is dealing with a concussion and could be back next week while Echols has a hamstring injury.

Mecole Hardman and Carl Lawson are two healthy scratches that are quite surprising. Hardman hasn’t had a role in this offense to this point while Lawson has had a slow start to the season due to a back injury he suffered before the year began. Look for both to potentially be moved at the deadline if a role on either side of the ball can’t be found.

Abanikanda, Brownlee, and Barnes are rookies who are inactive once again. It doesn’t look like anything will change for any of these players unless injuries happen.

Denver Broncos Inactive List

CB – Fabian Moreau

RB – Javonte Williams

S – JL Skinner

LB – Thomas Incoom

C – Alex Forsyth

Williams is the lone main player on the Broncos offense that won’t be playing Sunday. In his place, Denver could turn to Jaleel McLaughlin for a majority of their carries.

Moreau is a quality depth player in the secondary but the Broncos are still looking to move many of their top defensive players after struggling for a few weeks to start the year.

