Jets cut Le’Veon Bell after just 17 games

Le’Veon Bell’s time with the New York Jets is officially over.

Per multiple reports, the Jets released the former All-Pro running back after just 17 career games with Gang Green — ending a tumultuous relationship.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets tried to trade Bell for weeks. When there were no takers, they decided to release him.

He is now is a free agent.

Bell’s Jets career lasted only 17 games over one-plus seasons after signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal prior to the 2019 season.

The three-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a shell of his former self in New York under head coach Adam Gase, who publicly chastised the Jets’ decision to spend as much money as they did on him while also incorrectly utilizing him.

Bell and Gase’s latest tiff came after their Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when Bell liked multiple Twitter posts blasting the head coach’s usage of the 28-year-old. It didn’t rub Gase the right way.

“I hate that’s the route that we go with all this,” Gase said. “Instead of just talking to me about it but seems the way that guys want to do it nowadays.”

The running back’s message was simple after the news broke of his release, though:

Over his 17 carer games with the Jets, Bell rushed for 863 yards, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry compared to the 4.3 yards per rush he did with Pittsburgh over the first five years of his career.