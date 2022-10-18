Jets’ defensive line soaring as team continues winning streak

The Jets’ defensive line was downright dominant in a 27-10 victory on Sunday at Green Bay, and they’re a major reason that team is 4-2.

Their record now ties the best start they’ve had in seven years.

Most notably for fans of the team, Quinnen Williams was all over the place, bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers’ face.

John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.

“The sky’s the limit for this group, and you can feel it,” said Curry, who made his Jets debut Sunday after health issues kept him sidelined since signing with New York in March 2021.

The line is arguably the Jets’ best and most talented unit, setting the tone for the rest of the defense with its collective ability to rush the passer and stuff the run — alleviating some of the pressure on the linebackers and secondary in the process.

Against the Packers, the Jets sacked Rodgers four times — two by Williams and one each by Franklin-Myers and Rankins — and registered nine quarterback hits. Rodgers couldn’t find any consistency and Green Bay finished 4 for 16 on third down.

“As a defense,” Williams said, “we’re striving for perfection.”

There’s still a ways to go for that, of course. But the early returns certainly are positive.

After all, the Jets are ranked No. 9 in total defense this year after ranking last in the league last season. Some skeptics pointed to New York beating backup quarterbacks in wins over Pittsburgh and Miami. But defeating Rodgers has provided a sense of legitimacy to many of those impressed by what they’ve seen from the Jets’ defense.

“I don’t think this was a statement game,” Williams insisted. “It was coming in and doing our job, playing football on Sunday as a unit.”

And Williams is a major part of that as the leader of the group.

The fourth-year defensive end was already off to a great start to the season but turned it up a notch against the Packers. He had two sacks, five tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and even blocked a field goal.

“He keeps doing this and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, all the different accolades you can get,” Saleh said. “He’s playing at that type of level.”

Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich took some criticism early in the season when they insisted their rotation on the line was the best way to keep all the players fresh and effective. It’s certainly working right now, with the Jets constantly rolling guys in and out to give opponents fits.

“When you’re that deep across the board, you’ve just got to be OK with the role,” Curry said. “And do it to the best of your ability, so when your number’s called, you’ve got to be ready to make the play.”

