Jets expected to sign CB Logan Ryan

The New York Jets believe that they will be signing veteran cornerback Logan Ryan to a one-year deal, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Adding the 29-year-old would be a sizable boost for the Jets’ secondary as general manager Joe Douglas continues improving his squad with short, team-friendly deals.

Ryan was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots before joining the Tennessee Titans in 2017, where he’s spent the last three seasons.

In 2019, he recorded 18 passes defended (third-most in the NFL), four interceptions, 4.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles for a Titans team that made a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game.

That included an upset victory over the Patriots in the Wild Card Round in which Ryan pick-sixed Tom Brady to clinch a 20-13 victory. It would prove to be Brady’s final pass with the Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in March.

As a versatile corner who can fill the slot or outside roles, Ryan quickly becomes the Jets’ top cornerback alongside Arthur Maulet within a revamped group. Douglas also added Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson this offseason.

Previous reports indicated that Ryan was looking for a short-term deal around $10 million, a number the Jets will be able to fit under their salary cap. They will have an expected $14 million of space available after June 1, per Mehta.