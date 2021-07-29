Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Zach Wilson can finally suit up and join his new team at training camp.

The No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft agreed to terms with the New York Jets on Thursday, the second day of training camp, on a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $35.1 million which includes a $22.9 million signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The rookie quarterback taken out of BYU was the most notable absence during the Jets’ first day of training camp on Wednesday and was the last remaining first-round draft pick that had not signed with the team that selected him.

Such a wait derived from disagreements over contract language — which is the type of thing that will make any football fan roll their eyes. One of the major disagreements derived from an offset clause, which provides a team with financial protection should it cut a draft pick before his four-year rookie deal is completed.

The Jets got that part of the deal while Wilson receives his entire signing bonus ($22.9 million) over the next 15 days.

Hammering out the final details ensures that Wilson can get to camp and pick up the valuable reps needed to start getting ready for the future of being the No. 1 man under center for Gang Green.

That future is happening sooner rather than later — meaning this September — as the Jets look as though they’ll be giving the 21-year-old the reins to the offense after not signing a proven veteran quarterback that could be leaned upon in case Wilson isn’t fully ready to go.