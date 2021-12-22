Jets HC Robert Saleh has COVID, status for Week 16 in doubt

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making his status to be on the sidelines for Sunday’s Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars very much in doubt.

The first-year coach began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, prompting him to get the test. Under NFL protocols, vaccinated players and coaches only need to take tests when they experience symptoms.

In the meantime, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will assume head-coaching duties — which would be the case come Sunday if Saleh is unavailable. He can communicate with the team virtually leading up to Sunday’s game.

There is a chance that Saleh could still coach on Sunday if the symptoms dissipate and he passes tests set forth by the league, but his positive test is just the latest to sweep through the Jets’ ranks.

Gang Green has an additional 14 players on the active roster and practice squad on their COVID-19 list.

Saleh is just the latest NFL head coach that has tested positive for the virus. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints were sidelined for Week 15 while Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys was out Week 13. Additionally, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was out Week 8 and Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was unavailable for Week 6.