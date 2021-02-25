Jets a potential trade destination for star Seahawks QB Russell Wilson | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Deshaun Watson isn’t the only superstar quarterback that is now being connected to the New York Jets.

A report from Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando, and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic on Thursday revealed that Russell Wilson’s representation has approached the Seattle Seahawks about a trade.

Among interested parties include the Jets, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

The falling out between Wilson and the Seahawks is all but complete as The Athletic’s report chronicled the franchise overlooking the 32-year-old’s suggestions and input during a second-half slump while frustration from the quarterback only grew behind a sieve-like offensive line.

Wilson is a seven-time Pro Bowler over his nine-year career, leading the Seahawks to eight playoff berths while winning one Super Bowl title.

The first inklings of potential trade talks emerged after the Super Bowl when CBS’ Jason La Canfora reported that Wilson was unhappy with his offensive line, adding that it was “a situation worth monitoring.” He then appeared on the Dan Patrick show and said that the line “has to be fixed” when asked about being sacked nearly 400 times in his career.

Wilson’s potential availability on the trade market provides yet another option in the Jets’ myriad of avenues to take to address their quarterback position.

The future of Sam Darnold is very much in the air — the 23-year-old’s major regression under Adam Gase in 2020 prompting many to believe his time with the Jets is over after just three seasons. However, new head coach Robert Saleh has constantly gushed about the young passer, whether it’s an attempt to build his trade value or if he’s really considering running it back with him in 2021.

But Watson and the Jets have long been linked since the 25-year-old’s patience with the Houston Texans ran out. He would provide an immediate franchise quarterback for a team that has lacked a transcendental passer for 50 years.

The Jets also possess the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft that could be used on one of the top passing targets available; specifically BYU’s Zach Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Fields assuming that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.