Jets in talks to trade for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill: Report

The New York Jets are in “serious talks” to trade for superstar Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to an ESPN report.

Hill would be an immediate upgrade for Gang Green, as their offense last season was forgettably mediocre. The team would need to offer a compelling package to Kansas City, who is also talking about a potential deal for Hill with the Miami Dolphins, according to the report.

Other reporting indicates that the Chiefs would look to receive at least 2 first-round daft picks in any trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that Hill is “torn” about where he would like to go.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who the Jets picked #2 overall in the 2021 Draft, played 13 games last season, and boasted the lowest completion percentage of any eligible NFL passer. The 22-year-old also recorded a forgettable 179.5 yards-per-game, while throwing 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The roster also lacks an elite pass catcher, with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis currently heading up the receiving core.

Adding Hill in a potential trade would give Wilson a dominant receiving threat — as the 28-year-old secured 111 receptions last year, which was the third highest in the NFL. Hill has been selected to six Pro Bowls.

Catching passes from Wilson would be a downgrade for Hill after spending years with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though Hill would be the unquestioned #1 option at MetLife Stadium.

One drawback for the Jets, however, is the likely-massive contract extension that Hill will command — forcing general manager Joe Douglas to commit significant salary cap space to a wide receiver. Newly-sign Las Vegas Raider inked a deal with his team for 5 years and $140 million — and Hill will likely seek to match, or surpass, that number.

The team would also have to accept Hills’ off-the-field problems, including a domestic violence incident in 2014 when he assaulted his then-pregnant girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. He was also questioned by authorities in 2019 for child abuse allegations, but did not face any charges.

As things stand currently, the Jets have a measly +2000 odds of winning the AFC East on FanDuel Sportsbook, which places the team as the least-likely to emerge with the division crown.