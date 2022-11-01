Jets name Mike White backup QB over Joe Flacco

The Jets made a big change to their depth chart, as they named Mike White to be their backup quarterback over veteran Joe Flacco.

“If Zach ever gets hurt, we are giving Mike White the opportunity to go in there,” said head coach Robert Saleh.

White entered the league as a fifth round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys, but has had limited opportunities to play in his professional career.

After signing with the Jets in 2019, he made his debut on the field last season, where he appeared in four games, starting three of them.

He recorded a respectable 66.7% completion rate, while tossing five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Saleh said the move to name him as the backup over Flacco was an effort to test his skill set, and scout his talents.

“We have to figure out what we have in him if that opportunity presents itself,” he said. “Just allow him the opportunity to practice and get his mind right preparing as the second quarterback.”

“So, just allow him the opportunity to prepare as if he is the next man up.”

White’s ascent comes at the expense of veteran Joe Flacco, who started the season for the Jets while Wilson was injured.

The former Super Bowl MVP from the Baltimore Ravens has served as the backup for the previous two-and-a-half seasons.

He led the Jets to a 1–2 record during his time under center his year, with his sole win coming against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

For more coverage of the Jets, head to amNY.com.