Jets vs. Falcons Week 13 Inactive List: Is New York getting healthy at perfect time?

New York Jets guard Laken Tomlinson (78) and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) walk off the field after defeating the New York Giants in overtime at MetLife Stadium.

EAST RUTHERFORD — It may not seem like it, but the New York Jets are getting healthier at some of their more important positions.

Along the offensive line, Gang Green is expected to welcome some important starters and role players that could play a major role in turning around their current four-game losing streak and 4-7 record.

Here are the projected starters going into this Week 13 contest against the Atlanta Falcons:

LT – Mekhi Becton

LG – Laken Tomlinson

C – Joe Tippmann

RG – Wes Schweitzer

RT – Carter Warren

A win would not only move the Jets to just two games out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC Playoffs, but it would also open up the possibility that they could get Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the fold later in the year. As always though, both the Falcons and Gang Green have announced their inactive list for the day.

New York Jets Inactive List

WR – Randall Cobb

OL – Billy Turner

OL – Austin Deculus

LB – Zaire Barnes

DL – Carl Lawson

CB – Bryce Hall

QB – Zach Wilson (emergency QB)

Notes:

Zach Wilson is the team’s third quarterback going into Sunday’s contest. He could still enter the game if an injury were to happen to both Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

Billy Turner’s healthy scratch is a clear sign of New York’s offensive line getting healthier for the first time all season.

Hall’s decision is interesting because the Jets released safety Adrian Amos on Saturday to allow the veteran a chance to join a contending team. While Amos’ release was more about the improved play of Ashtyn Davis, New York is not in a position to be undermanned against a Falcons team trying to reach the playoffs.

Perrion Winfrey is going to be active for the first time this season since signing with the Jets. Winfrey has plenty of off-the-field concerns but has talent that could allow Gang Green to take a flier on the fourth-round pick.

Atlanta Falcons Inactive List

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 13:

WR Mack Hollins

CB Mike Hughes

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Joe Gaziano QB Logan Woodside (emergency QB)

Notes:

Mike Hughes and Mack Hollins are two starting-caliber players for Atlanta who aren’t playing due to injury. Hollins is dealing with an ankle problem that will cost him his third straight game. Hughes, on the other side, has a hand injury.

Atlanta is one of the best rushing teams in football and their offensive line has been very strong all year. There are no major injuries along the group – something to watch against the Jets’ bottom-of-the-league run defense.

