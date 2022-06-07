Quantcast
Yankees

John Sterling to cut back on calling Yankees broadcasts in second half of season

John Sterling
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann throws to New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge during the third inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The radio voice of the New York Yankees will be cutting back his schedule during the second half of the baseball season. John Sterling will be away from the mic for 25-30 road games, the New York Post reported

The expectation is that Sterling would still call all home and road games in the playoffs on WFAN, the Yankees radio flagship station. 

“It is just to recharge my batteries,” Sterling said. “I’ve been doing road games with teams for 52 years. I love this game, but I hate being on the road.”

The legendary Yankee broadcaster is said to be taking a page out of the playbook of his counterpart in Queens, Howie Rose. Sterling will continue to do broadcasts at Yankee Stadium, as well as travel to Fenway Park, Camden Yards and Citi Field, according to the Post. 

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

There has been some chatter as to who would fill in for Sterling during games he miss going forward. Ryan Ruocco, Justin Shackil, Yankees Spanish language play-by-play voice Rickie Ricardo and analyst Suzyn Waldman were all named as possible fill-ins in the report. 

The Yankees radio play-by-play voice was in Minnesota on Tuesday to call the three-game series between the Bronx Bombers and Twins. 

