CARSON, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 7: John Tolkin #47 of New York Red Bull looks on during the MLS Cup Final between New York Red Bulls and Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 7, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jenny Chuang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls have found themselves in another offseason wondering if this is finally it for defender John Tolkin’s time with the club.

Interest from European clubs has remained relatively consistent over the last few years, and his continuing ascent within the American soccer landscape is only strengthening his prospects of making a jump overseas.

With the European transfer window open through January, things are currently quiet on the Tolkin front. However, a source suggested to amNewYork on Tuesday that things could heat up as the transfer deadline draws near.

The 22-year-old is currently with the United States men’s national team (USMNT) at their January camp in Florida. This is already the fourth time that he has been called up to the senior roster, and he has made four appearances for the squad.

He also represented the US with its under-23 squad at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Last season also saw him appear in 28 MLS matches with the Red Bulls and post two goals with one assist. He provided the primary assist on Andres Reyes’ game-winning goal in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final to lift the Red Bulls to their second-ever MLS Cup Final appearance.

Now, with 17 career assists across all competitions, the New Jersey native already holds the franchise record for helpers by a defender.

His versatility as a dangerous wing-back who is a legitimate scoring threat from free kicks has caught the attention of a number of teams outside MLS.

Last year, the Red Bulls rejected a transfer offer from German side Holsten Keil, which won promotion to the Bundesliga, Germany’s top flight, for the 2024-25 season.

Other clubs in Germany have also kept tabs on Tolkin, along with teams from Belgium — most notably one of the country’s largest teams, RSC Anderlecht. Interest from Italy has also been prevalent.

The Red Bulls have yet to receive an official offer yet, per a source, but that could very well change in the coming days.

