Josh Allen Emerges as 2022 NFL MVP Favorite

Always a bridesmaid never a bride. Yet, the tides might be turning for the Buffalo Bills as their star, Josh Allen, currently sits as the Vegas favorite for the 2022 NFL MVP.

While the Buffalo Bills have been met with heartbreak in back-to-back NFL Playoffs (and really for much of their playoff existence), there’s a lot of optimism in Western New York heading into the 2022 season. While some of that is a result of the signing of defensive end Von Miller and the general re-shaping of the defensive line, much of the Bills’ hype is centered around star quarterback Josh Allen.

After finishing 2nd in MVP voting in 2020, Allen returned with another tremendous season in 2021, throwing for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns on 63.3% completions while also adding 763 yards rushing with another six touchdowns.

Allen then found another level in the playoffs, throwing for 637 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions in the Bills’ two games. He completed 77.4% of his passes and rushed for an additional 134 yards in those two games.

However, despite his success in 2021, Allen did not take home the NFL MVP. That went to Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Allen didn’t even finish in the top three, as Tom Brady and Cooper Kupp put together spectacular seasons themselves.

So it came as a bit of a surprise when 2022 NFL MVP odds were released and Allen’s name sat at the top of the list.

With the Bills having famously failed to deliver on high expectations multiple times during their franchise history, there’s some obvious skepticism about whether or not 2022 will be any different. But the team is emerging as Super Bowl favorites, and their quarterback is a possible 2022 NFL MVP.

Is this the year that Buffalo can actually make good on its talent and potential?

Only time will tell but, for now, things are looking up in Western New York.

For more NFL stories like this Josh Allen 2022 NFL MVP article, visit amNY Sports