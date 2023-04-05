Josh Donaldson exits Yankees game against Phillies in 3rd

BRONX — The Yankees have had to deal with the injury bug quite a bit already this season and they could be looking at another bite.

Josh Donaldson exited Wednesday’s game in the second inning after appearing to pull something while running to first base. Donaldson hit a pop up and as he was jogging to the base he grimaced and came up limping.

He did not come out for the third inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa took over at third base for the Bombers. The Yankees labeled the issue as right hamstring tightness and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Josh Donaldson has been removed from today's Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/1XRLq7Fx9L — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 5, 2023

The Yankees had been scheduled to face the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, but the game had already been postponed due to expected severe weather in Baltimore.

Donaldson had been 0-for-1 on the day and had been batting .133 going into Wednesday’s game with two hits, one home run and one RBI. The third baseman has been a bit of a lightning rod for Yankees fans, who became frustrated with his lack of production last season.

The Yankees have continued to show faith in Donaldson that he would be able to turn things around this season.

Still, depending on the severity of what injured Donaldson, it could open the door for Oswald Peraza to return to the Bronx. Peraza had been in a tight competition for the starting shortstop job before Anthony Volpe won the job and the Yanks sent Peraza to Triple-A.

Peraza is expected to be one of the first call-ups if or when an injury occurred.