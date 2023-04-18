Quantcast
Knicks

Josh Hart expected to play for Knicks in Game 2 vs. Cavaliers

Josh Hart Knicks
Josh Hart (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Josh Hart might very well draw into the Knicks’ starting lineup on Tuesday night for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, after all. 

Suffering a sprained left ankle during the Knicks’ 101-97 victory in Cleveland in which he scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds, Hart was originally labeled as doubtful for Game 2. Yet he began trending in the right direction over the last 24 hours. 

Zach Braziller of the New York Post reported earlier on Tuesday that Hart left Knicks practice without a limp, giving him a thumbs up and saying he was “good.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t KnicksMuse) then reported just hours before tip-off for Game 2 that Hart is expected to play. 

Josh Hart
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland is defended by New York Knicks’ Josh Hart during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

The 28-year-old shooting guard out of Villanova has been a revelation since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline. He’s been a spark plug coming off the Knicks’ bench, averaging 10.2 points and seven rebounds over 25 games down the stretch of the regular season. 

Of course, there will be questions of just how effective Hart can be and for how long given this knock. Immanuel Quickley will be vital, regardless, in picking up the slack.

Tip-off for Game 2 in Cleveland is at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT or MSG Network.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

