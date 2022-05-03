St. John’s star Julian Champagnie invited to NBA Draft Combine: Report

St. John’s junior guard Julian Champagnie has been invited to the NBA Combine later this month in Chicago, according to a new report.

Champagnie, who spent his past three seasons as a member of the Red Storm, also has workouts set up with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reported. The 6-foot-8 Brooklyn native is projected to be a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

He has already hired an agent and announced that he would forgo his remaining college eligibility.

The NBA Draft combine will take place in the Windy City from May 16-22 and will be attended by executives and scouts from all 30 teams in the league. Last year, 69 draft-eligible players were invited to the combine.

The Nets do have one pick in this year’s draft — a first-rounder they acquired from Philadelphia in the James Harden trade.

Champagnie was named to the All-Big East first team and averaged 19.2 points this year with the Jonnies. Additionally, he averaged 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while playing 34.2 minutes per game.

For more St. John’s coverage, visit AMNY.com

He was pivotal in St. John’s late-season success, which included lifting his team to an opening night win in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Champagnie finished the game with 26 points, 22 of which came in the game’s first half. St. John’s was eliminated in the next round by Villanova.

Now Champagnie will look to make the jump to the pros.

“I think last year was my time to be nervous. I’m happy, I’m ready for it,” Champagnie told the New York Post last month. “I came back last year and I’ve done enough. It’s my time to go. It’s an opportunity I have and an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime. It’s a matter of taking your opportunity and seeing where it gets you.”

The NBA Draft will take place in Brooklyn on June 23.