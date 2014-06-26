Jurgen Klinsmann writes excuse note so you can watch World Cup match

It’s not the “dog ate my homework,” but it will probably work better anyway.

If you have to work and can’t watch the U.S.-Germany World Cup match on Thursday, Team USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has got your back. Klinsmann posted on Twitter and Facebook an excuse note to give your boss to get you out of work so you can watch the game–and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken it very seriously.

“I understand that this absence may reduce the productivity of your workplace, but I can assure you this is for an important cause,” the note reads.

“The #USMNT has a critical World Cup game vs. Germany and we will need the full support of the nation if we are to advance to the next round. By the way, you should act like a good leader and take the day off too. Go USA!”

In response, Cuomo wrote his own note granting an extra hour of lunch beginning at 12 pm for every New York State employee “so they can root Team USA on to victory.”

Thursday’s big game will be broadcast at 12 p.m. EST. If your boss actually accepted your letter, here’s a breakdown by borough of where you can catch the match. Otherwise, the match will air on ESPN.