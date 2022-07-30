K’Andre Miller’s has life-changing encounter with family in 2022 Da Beauty League

K’Andre Miller has been a New York Ranger for two seasons.

At only 22 years old, the defenseman has been a lightning rod of positivity for the Rangers since being called up.

It’s easy for a young, budding hockey star to get caught up in all the attention that is brought. But character is who you are when no one is looking. And Miller’s character was on full display over the week.

K’Andre Miller and the Kegley Family

While attending the Da Beauty League on Wednesday, Miller met one family and changed a boy’s life without the cameras on him. The Kegley family went to go watch the game and get autographs for some of the professional hockey players currently in attendance.

Miles Kegley, the middle child of Amanda went with his older sister to get autographs for some players. Miles is austitic and has trouble going to hockey games or being in large crowds. But Miles always is looking to be included. When he joined his sister to get some autographs, he got to speak to Miller and his life ended up changing forever.

“K’Andre is awesome. He’s a genuinely good guy. He’s always so good with the kids. Miles is shy but he got Miles to smile, and ask for his autograph.” Amanda Kegley said. “He just stopped and gave Miles all the time he wanted. It wasn’t even that long but to Miles, it was a million years. He has not stopped talking about it since we got back.”

The Kegley family are strong Minnesota Wild fans. For K’Andre Miller, growing up in Minnesota is a unique opportunity to play in both the big city, but come home to a smaller town and touch people’s lives.

Since Amanda’s twitter post about the event went viral, her children have been excited with the popularity that has come with that. Miller also responded to Amanda’s post with another nice response. Because of Miller’s actions, it appears that the New York Rangers have also gained a few more fans.

“He asked ‘when are we going to New York so I can go to a Rangers game’?” Amanda said. “K’Andre is the best. He’s the only player I am ever going to like so I’m sure we’ll start paying more attention to the Rangers more.”

K’Andre also helped Miles’ older sister in making a video for her Ranger fans. It’s a big reason for the positive outlook of the Da Beauty League. But Amanda was blown away out how comfortable the defenseman made her son.

“He was just great. He didn’t even hesitate to talk to Miles and he just made him extremely comfortable and that doesn’t always happen. Miles can get pretty nervous but he made him feel comfortable.” Amanda added.

It’s without a doubt that the Kegley families small discussion with K’Andre Miller has altered their life forever. It’s also changed Miles’ thought process on the big city of New York.

“He would never say something like that before. He knows New York is huge…but when K’Andre even commented on my post, he thinks it’ll be just smooth sailing and head over to MSG and we’ll be fine.”Amanda joked.

Miller’s impact on the Kegley family has been massive. It also highlights the character of Miller and the type of person he is. As Miller continues to grow in New York, his leadership intangibles and ability to help out any fan is something that will be immensely important as the Rangers continue to grow as a team.

Regardless of the results of the 2022-23 season, the Rangers have a great man in their starting lineup.

