Keith Hernandez returning to SNY booth with new contract

Mets fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Keith Hernandez will be back in the television booth, after all.

The franchise legend and long-time color commentator for SNY alongside lead man Gary Cohen and fellow analyst Ron Darling has reportedly worked out a three-year deal, as first reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason first had the report that Hernandez would be returning for an 18th season in the booth.

The status of Hernandez’s future for the Wilpon-family-owned television network had been up in the air throughout the first six weeks of the new year following the expiration of his contract. While there had initially been radio silence about negotiations between the two parties, a source confirmed to amNewYork last month that there was little concern that Hernandez would actually leave.

At 69 years old, questions had arisen about Hernandez’s desire to maintain the grind that comes with covering a full baseball season. However, his popularity first as a player and now as a broadcaster has made him an integral part of the organization.

The Mets retired Hernandez’s No. 17 on July 9, 2022, to commemorate his seven seasons in Queens where he helped lead the team to a 1986 World Series title while slashing .297/.387/.429 (.816 OPS) and won five Gold Glove Awards.

