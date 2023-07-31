Knicks bringing on young promise in Duane Washington Jr.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Knicks continue to bolster their roster depth, singing guard Duane Washington Jr over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 23-year-old was initially signed to a two-way contract with the Knicks at the end of February during the last season. New York tendered him a qualifying offer at the end of June, which led to him being a restricted free agent due to the multiple free-agent signings that have been making throughout the summer.

However, they decided to re-sign Washington — the figures of the deal are undisclosed — as they think he is a talent that could potentially bring something off the bench.

Going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Washington first signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers where he averaged 9.8 points on 40.5% shooting over 48 games. Among qualified NBA rookies that year, he ranked 12th in points per game, third in three-point percentage, and ninth with 81 three-pointers made. He set a Pacers rookie record by making seven three-pointers against the Pelicans on Jan. 24.

During the 2022-23 season, he signed with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 7.8 points on 36.7% shooting over 31 games. That included four 20-point performances, headlined by a career-best night of 26 points and seven assists in a win at Memphis on Dec. 27.

With the Knicks signing multiple free agents this offseason, there will be an abundance of competition to work into Tom Thibodeau’s new rotation.

