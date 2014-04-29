Knicks plan to make Kerr coach after first round: report

The Knicks hope to hire Steve Kerr as their head coach after the first round of the NBA playoffs, according …

The Knicks hope to hire Steve Kerr as their head coach after the first round of the NBA playoffs, according to ESPN.

Kerr, who played for Knicks president Phil Jackson in Chicago, has yet to confirm these reports. Kerr already has stated that both he and Jackson share a lot of the same philosophies and that Jackson is the only reason he is talking to the Knicks.

It has been speculated that the former Suns general manager is waiting to see which other coaching positions open up as a result of the playoffs, but sources say that the Knicks are the front-runner to land him.

Kerr reportedly has been hesitant to jump from his current job as an analyst for TNT to one of the league’s most high-profile coaching jobs where Hall of Fame coaches, such as Larry Brown and Lenny Wilkens, have failed.

The Knicks are aiming to hire Kerr by early May, according to ESPN. The rookie coach could be the fresh start that the Knicks franchise needs after a disappointing 37-45 season under former coach Mike Woodson. Kerr has been linked to the position for quite some time, and reports indicate that the two sides are getting closer.