Knicks 2023 NBA Summer League schedule, 3 names to watch

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Knicks didn’t make a pick at the 2023 NBA Draft but are looking to showcase their new signings’ skillset in the upcoming NBA Summer League leading into the 2023-24 season.

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Saturday, July 8 5:00 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV Sunday, July 9 5:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets NBA TV Wednesday, July 12 8:00 p.m. Orlando Magic ESPN2 Friday, July 14 7:00 p.m. Boston Celtics ESPN2

The Knicks made several under-the-radar signings including the likes of Jaylen Martin, Isaiah Roby, and Khalid Moore.

Standing at 6-foot-6, the 19-year-old Martin spent the 2022-23 season on the YNG Dreamerz in the Overtime Elite league. The forward averaged 14 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 37.6% shooting from the field.

Though he went undrafted, the Knicks noticed his ability to score from great off-ball movement and provide steady rebounding.

Roby, a 6-foot-8 25-year-old power forward, spent the 2022-23 season with the San Antonio Spurs before getting signed by the Knicks on a two-year deal. In 42 games, he averaged 11.3 minutes per game, adding 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 points on 43.2% shooting from the field.

With this stat line, this may seem like he won’t have much of an impact on the organization. However, during Roby’s three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds on 49.5% shooting. These numbers indicate there could be some hidden potential in Roby that the Knicks see. In a perfect world, this could be a potential replacement for Obi Toppin, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers for two second-round picks.

The Knicks made an addition to the Summer League roster by inviting Moore. The 6-foot-7 22-year-old forward played four seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Fordham University for his graduate season.

Throughout his four seasons at Georgia Tech, he averaged a mundane 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and one assist before a move to the local mid-major in the Atlantic 10 Conference. There, he averaged 15.7 points with 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.8 assists on 48.6% shooting.

Moore has shown his ability to finish well and be dominant in the post. Pair that with strong ball-handling skills and he could develop into a crafty scorer at the G-League level.

