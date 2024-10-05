Kodai Senga’s return gives high-flying Mets added boost ahead of NLDS Game 1 vs. Phillies

Jul 27, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) walks off the mound after retiring the side in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Off the heels of one of their most dramatic postseason victories in the last three decades, the New York Mets received a surprising and added boost ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies when it was revealed that ace Kodai Senga make his return to the mound.

The 31-year-old right-hander had missed the previous two months with a calf injury, which had cut his 2024 season debut to a measly 5.1 innings after recovering from a shoulder issue that sidelined him for the first four months of the campaign.

Senga nor manager Carlos Mendoza hinted at what kind of workload he would have in his second major league start in a year.

“I’m ready for whatever,” Senga said. “If they say 10 pitches, I’m all-in for 10 pitches. If they say 200, I’m in for 200.”

His return could not come at a much better time for the Mets, whose rotation has been stretched thing in recent days following a mad dash to the postseason and a thrilling three-game Wild Card Series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Senga’s availability will allow Luis Severino to get the start in Game 2 on normal rest. The same will go for Sean Manaea in Game 3.

When healthy, Senga is one of the more imposing pitchers in baseball thanks to his mythic putaway pitch, the “Ghost Forkball.” He has had immense success in his short MLB career against the Phillies, so far. In two starts (12.1 IP), he has a 1.46 ERA with 15 strikeouts while allowing just six hits.

First pitch for Game 1 of the NLDS from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET on FOX.

