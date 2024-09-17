Quantcast
Kodai Senga update: Mets ace’s return for final week of 2024 still in play

Jun 1, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) throws a softball in the outfield before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

QUEENS, NY — New York Mets ace Kodai Senga could still return for the final week of the 2024 regular season, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field prior to his team’s middle game against the Washington Nationals. 

“As long as he’s feeling good and continues to progress every time he touches the mound, the next day, the following day, then hopefully that’s the plan,” Mendoza said. “It’s day-to-day, but hopefully, we’re having those conversations here pretty soon.”

The 31-year-old right-hander, who has pitched just 5.1 innings this season after suffering a strained calf on July 25 against the Atlanta Braves — his first start of the season after recovering from a shoulder issue — threw another bullpen session on Tuesday.

He has yet to face live batters.

Mendoza and the organization will not make a call on Senga’s next steps until Wednesday after seeing how he feels following his Tuesday throwing session — and the options remain limitless.

“We’ll see whether it’s a live BP, a minor-league game, another bullpen,” Mendoza said. “So we just have to wait and see how he feels tomorrow and announce what’s next.”

If Senga and the club want to maintain that timeframe of getting back for the last week of the regular season, though, they will have to take a considerable step sooner rather than later. Entering Tuesday night, New York had 12 games remaining in the regular season, with the final week beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Atlanta against the Braves. 

 His role upon his return also remains unclear. The Mets could attempt to stretch him back out into his usual starter’s role or use him as an ace reliever of sorts for the high-leverage situations that are bound to become plentiful, with the Mets holding a one-game lead for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

