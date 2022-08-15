LeMahieu out of lineup for 2nd straight day with toe injury: Yankees give injury update to Stanton

DJ LeMahieu is not in the Yankees lineup for a second straight game due to inflammation in his toe the team announced.

The 33-year-old is hitting .279 on the season with a .381 OBP. One of the best contact hitters on the club, LeMahieu’s loss further complicates a Yankee lineup that has struggled through August.

Yankee manager Aaron Boone also announced that the infielder is day-to-day as he looks to heal from this injury. The manager also added that a cortisone shot would not be needed at the time for the All-Star.

The Yankees missing one of their key pieces does not make things easier for a team that has not won a series in August. New York is 8-14 since the All-star break and hasn’t scored over three runs in the last week.

Boone announced after Sunday’s loss that the LeMahieu would get an MRI this afternoon after the infielder did not play in the series finale in Boston. Imaging showed inflammation and will keep LeMahieu out of the lineup for a second straight game.

LeMahieu isn’t the only rehabbing Yankee

LeMahieu wasn’t the only injured player that Boone gave an update on. Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t played a game for the Yankees since July 23rd due to left Achilles tendonitis but is on his way back to the club.

According to the Yankee’s manager, Stanton is in the next phase of his recovery including fielding simulations and swinging the bat in the future on the field or in the cage.

The New York Yankees are already without Matt Carpenter and will need to look for other answers as the team begins a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays tonight.

As the team continues to try and get healthy, the lineup will continue to look for answers to end the current skid.

