The New York Yankees have not won a series in the month of August to this point.

The club looks to end that skid as they start a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays tonight.

The first-place Yankees are just 8-14 since the All-Star break and have gone from the best record in baseball, to the second-best record behind the Houston Astros in the American League.

Tampa Bay on the other hand won their previous series against the Baltimore Orioles and holds a game and a half lead for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Projected Starting Pitchers

Monday – Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.38 ERA) vs. Jalen Beeks (2-1, 2.35 ERA)

Tuesday – Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA) vs. Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA)

Wednesday – Domingo German (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs. Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.40 ERA)

Keys for Yankees

Domination at Home

Most of the Yankee’s recent skid has happened on a nine-game road trip. The Bronx Bombers are currently 41-15 at Yankee Stadium this season and are 7-3 against the Rays this season. While the bats have been relatively quiet over the last series in Boston, being at home in front of the Yankee crowd should be enough to wake up the lineup.

Pitching Matters

Believe it or not, the Yankees still own a top statistical pitching staff this season despite recent issues. New York owns the second-best ERA in the AL with a 3.28 ERA. With their two best pitchers on the mound this series, it should be expected that the Yankees jump on a Rays team that is hitting just 25th in OPS and has the 22nd best average in baseball.

Play winning baseball

Before the All-Star break, the 2022 Yankees were drawing comparisons to some of the best historical teams in their rich history. That’s gone by the wayside since the calendar turned to August simply because the execution of the team hasn’t been the same. The bullpen has been faulty as questions about the closer role persist, the starting rotation hasn’t shown the same consistency as before, and the lineup isn’t getting the same clutch hits. That has to change eventually and it would be important for it to happen as quickly as possible.

Keys for Rays

Keep the Judge’s Chambers locked

Aaron Judge has been the best player in baseball for most of the 2022 season. Therefore, as the Yankees still struggle, it’s important for the Rays to make sure Judge doesn’t have a tremendous series. A strong Judge series could swing momentum and get the Yankees back on track. Limit Judge and you limit the entire Yankee offense.

Eat Up Yankee Starter’s Pitch Count

It seems far simpler than it is. The Yankees starting rotation and bullpen haven’t been nearly as consistent as before. The more pressure you put on the Yankee bullpen, the more likely a team is able to hang in during the final innings and win the game. Chasing Cole, Cortes and even German would put more stress on a Yankee bullpen that is looking for answers right now.

Arozarena must breakthrough

Randy Arozarena is one of the bright young stars in the game of baseball. That hasn’t been the case when the outfielder plays the Yankees though. Arozarena is hitting just .156 against New York pitching, with just five hits on the year. If the Rays are to win this series in the Bronx, their best player must show up.

