Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge strike zone an issue Boone would like see corrected

Aaron Judge didn’t seem to have any issues with the strike zone on Wednesday afternoon, even sending a two-run home run 429 feet to left field, but the issue of the enlarged strike zone has been one that has seemed to bother both the Yankee slugger and team skipper Aaron Boone.

Boone was tossed in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s win after he argued balls and strikes with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater. Judge was equally as irate, though he wasn’t as animated as Boone was.

Judge, who stands at 6-foot-7, has had 433 stikes called outside the zone, according to Statcast, which is the most in MLB. This season Judge has already dealt with 53 strikes that were incorrectly called.

“Try and make people aware of it, which we do,” Booe said when asked what the recourse was for fixing the strike zone issue. “There are days where I do see umpires making adjustments to it. As best you can, just make them aware. … Know that we feel that it needs to improve and it is an issue, especially with one of the great players in the sport.”

More help for Yankees’ pen coming

Aroldis Chapman may not be back on Thursday for the Yankees game in Houston, but Boone said he was leaning towards Friday as the day he returns for New York.

The Yankees reliever has been working his back from left Achilles tendinitis and completed his third rehab assignment on Tuesday night pitching for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Chapman threw a 1-2-3 sixth inning and Boone said that he could pitch on Thursday, but was a “definite” to pitch on Friday.

“We’re looking forward to getting Chappy back and being a part of what’s been a very good pen,” Boone said.

While Chapman is coming off a rehab appearance, Domingo German is in the middle of a rehab assignment of his own. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday night.

The Yankees manager said that he hadn’t watched tape on the outing when he spoke with reporters before the game, but the reports were good.

“I heard he was sharp,” Boone said. “The curveball was really good. He’ll make another (rehab start). I’m not sure where and try and build him up a little bit more.”