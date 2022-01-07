Liberty hire Sandy Brondello as head coach

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Sandy Brondello has been given the keys to the New York Liberty as she was announced the WNBA franchise’s next head coach on Saturday.

“It’s an honor to join the historic New York Liberty franchise and to coach and lead such a talented roster of players,” Brondello said. “I owe immense gratitude to the team’s ownership and front office for entrusting me with this important role during such an integral time in the history of the organization.”

Brondello makes the cross-country jump to New York from the Phoenix Mercury, whom she took to the WNBA Finals this year before parting ways with the organization in the offseason.

In this case, if you beat them, join them.

It was Brondello’s Mercury who knocked the Walt Hopkins-led Liberty out of the single-elimination first round of the playoffs back in September.

Hopkins proceeded to step down from his position with the Liberty shortly after what was their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Brondello has a track record of success in the WNBA, having made the playoffs in each of her eight seasons at the helm of the Mercury. She won a league title during her first season with the team back in 2014.

She’ll now take over a Liberty team that went 12-20 last season — a sizable improvement from a 2-20 2020 campaign — and featured one of the youngest. Half of the roster that appeared in at least one game last season was 24 years old or younger.

That of course is headlined by 2020 No. 1 overall pick and star guard, Sabrina Ionescu

“We ran a thorough search process for the next head coach, and when we met with Sandy in New York, we knew she would bring not only her wealth of experience but also her passion for elevating our star players and developing our young core,” Liberty owner Joe Tsai said. “We have no doubt Sandy will be that strong voice to set the culture for the New York Liberty to compete at the highest level.”