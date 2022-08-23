Quantcast
Baseball

2022 Little League World Series: Tuesday viewing guide

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
The Great Lakes champions in the 2022 Little League World Series
The Great Lakes Region champion Little League team from Hagerstown, Indiana, rides in the Little League Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The Little League World Series baseball tournament, featuring 20 teams from around the world, starts Wednesday in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

We are now almost a full week into the 2022 Little League World Series and we’re starting to get close to the championship games. 

So far, eight of the 20 teams who qualified have already seen their journeys end. Unfortunately, one of those teams was the Massapequa Coast Little League, who were eliminated on Monday after losing 7-1 to the team from Hollidaysburg, PA. However, it was a great season for the Metro Region champs, and we covered their journey in an article last week

A few more teams will, sadly, see their seasons end today since Tuesday is elimination day at the Little League World Series. All four games being played today are elimination games, which means there will only be eight teams remaining in the entire tournament when the sun sets in Williamsport, PA at the end of the day. 

Tuesday Little League World Series Schedule

Panama (1-1) vs Nicaragua (2-1) (Latin America champion)

Losing team is Eliminated

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

Hagerstown, IN (1-1) (Great Lakes) vs Hollidaysburg, PA (2-1) (Mid Atlantic)

Losing team is Eliminated

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

Canada (2-1) vs Curacao (2-1) (Caribbean Champion)

Losing team is Eliminated

Winner faces the winner of Panama vs Nicaragua

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

Pearland, TX (1-1) (Southwest) vs Davenport, IA (2-1) (Midwest)

Losing team is Eliminated

Winner faces the winner of Hagerstown, IN vs Hollidaysburg, PA

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

A fully updated bracket can be found here.

For more 2022 Little League World Series coverage, visit amNY Sports

the 2022 Little League World Series logo
the 2022 Little League World Series logo (wikimedia commons)

