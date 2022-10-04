Mathew Barzal, Islanders agree to 8-year deal; secure franchise star for long haul

Mathew Barzal and general manager Lou Lamoriello had spent the offseason transmitting their mutual admiration for each other. Now, the star center will be a member for the New York Islanders for the long haul.

The Islanders announced on Tuesday afternoon that Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract. Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the average annual value of the deal is worth $9.15 million.

Entering his sixth NHL season, the 25-year-old will now be locked up with the organization through his age 33 season.

Securing Barzal is a major victory for an Islanders team that had to prove it was capable of keeping All-Star-caliber players here for the long-term.

Captain Anders Lee was considered an exception to the rule when he inked a seven-year deal after former franchise superstar John Tavares — a top-10 player in franchise history — spurned the organization in free agency to head to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Upon his departure, Barzal has become the face of the franchise, recording 311 points (91 goals, 220 assists), which ranks 23rd on the Islanders’ all-time points list.

Unlike Tavares, though, as Barzal prepared to enter his contract season in 2022-23, he reinforced the notion that he didn’t want to leave.

“My heart is here,” he said at the start of training camp. “And I know that I’ll get something fair and both sides will be happy about it.”

Now with a contract in hand, he’ll continue to be tasked with the responsibility of leading the Islanders toward a new age. He’s the team’s most valuable playmaking forward and one of its largest offensive threats under new head coach Lane Lambert, who takes over Barry Trotz after one of the most successful four-year stints since the dynasty era of the early 1980s.

Barzal himself is coming off a down season like the rest of his team, recording 59 points (15 goals, 44 assists) in 73 games.

“At the end of the day, team success translates to individual success,” Barzal said. “As long as this team is winning and we’re in the playoffs and in the hunt for the Stanley Cup, individual success will come. Just focused on setting a good example at camp, set the pace, and be the player I know I can be.”

