Matt Quatraro makes ‘great impression’ during Mets manager interview

Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro “made a great impression” on the Mets during his interview for the team’s manager position this week, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman on Thursday.

Quatraro is one of three finalists for the job alongside veteran former manager Buck Showalter and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada. The latter was expected to interview Thursday for the position while Showalter ends what appears to be the final step of the process Friday.

All three were interviewed by Mets team owner Steve Cohen along with general manager Billy Eppler, who head-manned the search that began last month.

The 48-year-old Quatraro has spent much of the last two decades in the Rays’ organization, most recently working as manager Kevin Cash’s right-hand man. It only helped his standing as a potential managerial candidate.

Heyman’s report could be taken with a grain of salt, though. In recent weeks, Showalter has been considered the overwhelming favorite for the job. Either news of Quatraro’s brilliant interview was leaked to add some mystery to the final leg of the search or this isn’t necessarily the one-horse race that many believed it would be.

A decision is expected to come either this weekend or early next week.