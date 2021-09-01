Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing DUI charges

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is facing DUI charges after he was busted sleeping behind the wheel in White Plains early Tuesday morning, as first reported by the New York Post.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets released in a statement on Wednesday. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Scott was traveling home from the home of owner Steve Cohen in Connecticut for a team fundraiser.

White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer added that Scott took a field sobriety test and failed it but refused to submit a blood or breathalyzer test. He is due to appear in White Plains Court on Thursday morning.

Scott took over as interim general manager after Jared Porter was fired in January for sending lewd and inappropriate text messages to a female reporter while he worked for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.