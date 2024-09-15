Mauricio Pochettino: USMNT needs to believe in itself once more

Sep 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; United States men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino talks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach for the United States men’s national team at Warner Bros. Discovery Hudson Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

NEW YORK, NY — New United States men’s national team (USMNT) head coach Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to restore belief in the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a disappointing run of form of late, especially at the recent Copa America over the summer.

Pochettino, who was speaking at his first press conference as USMNT head coach on Friday, said confidence was low in the team after a group-stage exit at the Copa America over the summer and a defeat against Canada in a friendly during the recent international break.

Pochettino watched the recent loss to Canada and the 1-1 draw against New Zealand but said it was unfair to judge players who were playing in difficult circumstances after the Copa America.

“The most important thing is to see the potential that we have,” Pochettino said.

He said the door is open for all players, adding that they will only be judged on their performance.

Pochettino wants to instill a winning mentality in his players and draws inspiration from the US women’s team, which recently won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under new manager Emma Hayes.

Pochettino described Hayes as one of the greatest coaches in the world and said he is aiming to create something special with the men’s team.

“We are here because we want to win. We are winners. We are a very successful coaching staff,” Pochettino said. “But the most important thing is to create something special.”

He said he expects his players to report for international duty next month with the belief that they can win the World Cup, stating that a winning mentality will be key to restoring confidence and positive play on the pitch.

“We need to believe in big things,” he said. “We need to believe that we can win — that we can win the World Cup because, if not, it’s going to be so difficult to show me (their talent).”

Pochettino will have fewer than 10 international windows to work with the USMNT before the 2026 World Cup, but the former Tottenham, Chelsea, and PSG manager said he is not looking for excuses and will have plenty of time to introduce his own philosophy and playing style before the World Cup.

“I don’t want to create an excuse,” he said. “I think the players are so intentional, so talented, and I think they can play in a different way. For sure, I think we have time.”

Pochettino is equally unconcerned by the lack of competitive games he will have before the World Cup.

As a co-host, the US has already qualified for the tournament and will not have to go through a year-long qualification process. Only games in the CONCACAF Nations League and next summer’s Gold Cup will provide Pochettino with any competitive experience with the USMNT before the World Cup.

However, he said he would treat every friendly international as a competitive game and added that he would aim to improve with each international window.

“The objective is to improve first,” Pochettino said. “That is the principal objective for us – to improve and provide a good platform for them to perform, to feel comfortable.

“They’re not friendlies for me. When I played for Argentina at the Copa America or the World Cup or in friendlies, it was always the same – go and show that you are the best and win the game for your country, for your crowd.”

Tactically, Pochettino is aiming to introduce similar pressing tactics that saw him rise to prominence at Tottenham in the 2010s.

“We need to run, we need to move, and we need to have options and create good angles,” Pochettino said.

He also aims to build a system that allows players to express their individual qualities.

“We want to create the best platform for them to express themselves.”

Pochettino will take charge of the US men’s team for the first time next month when Panama travels to Austin’s Q2 Stadium for a friendly international on Oct. 12.

