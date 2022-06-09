Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Max Scherzer injury update: Mets ace beginning bullpen sessions

By
0
comments
Posted on
Max Scherzer injury update Mets
New York Mets’ Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Max Scherzer appears to be taking the next step in his rehab from a strained oblique issue suffered last month. 

Per multiple reports, first by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the veteran right-hander has begun throwing bullpen sessions — a sizable step to suggest that his recovery is right on schedule. 

Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 21, retroactive May 19, when he was lifted from his start early against the St. Louis Cardinals after experiencing a “zing” in his side while on the mound. 

Max Scherzer injury update
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer talks to teammates during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

After follow-up tests, it was deemed the oblique strain would hold him out between six to eight weeks. Thursday marked the three-week point of his IL stint and roughly three to five more weeks will be needed to ensure he is ramped up properly.

He will still need to face live batters and get through rehab starts before making his way back to the mound with the Mets.

In his first season with the Mets after signing a record-breaking three-year deal, Scherzer had lived up to the lofty expectations that come with winning three Cy Youngs and a World Series. 

Over his first eight starts with the club, he was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA0.946 WHIP. 

The Mets are eagerly awaiting Scherzer’s return to a rotation that has been notably shorthanded over the last four weeks. 

For a team already missing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who continues to work his way back from a stress reaction in his right scapula, New York lost Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) and Scherzer to the injured list within a week. 

It forced manager Buck Showalter to lean on Trevor Williams and David Peterson to eat up starts, which the two have done so commendably for a first-place team. 

Megill — who took deGrom’s spot in the rotation on Opening Day — has joined the team out west and could be activated this weekend to start against the Los Angeles Angels. 

For more Mets news like this Max Scherzer injury update, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC