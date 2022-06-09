Max Scherzer injury update: Mets ace beginning bullpen sessions

Max Scherzer appears to be taking the next step in his rehab from a strained oblique issue suffered last month.

Per multiple reports, first by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the veteran right-hander has begun throwing bullpen sessions — a sizable step to suggest that his recovery is right on schedule.

Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 21, retroactive May 19, when he was lifted from his start early against the St. Louis Cardinals after experiencing a “zing” in his side while on the mound.

After follow-up tests, it was deemed the oblique strain would hold him out between six to eight weeks. Thursday marked the three-week point of his IL stint and roughly three to five more weeks will be needed to ensure he is ramped up properly.

He will still need to face live batters and get through rehab starts before making his way back to the mound with the Mets.

In his first season with the Mets after signing a record-breaking three-year deal, Scherzer had lived up to the lofty expectations that come with winning three Cy Youngs and a World Series.

Over his first eight starts with the club, he was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA0.946 WHIP.

The Mets are eagerly awaiting Scherzer’s return to a rotation that has been notably shorthanded over the last four weeks.

For a team already missing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who continues to work his way back from a stress reaction in his right scapula, New York lost Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) and Scherzer to the injured list within a week.

It forced manager Buck Showalter to lean on Trevor Williams and David Peterson to eat up starts, which the two have done so commendably for a first-place team.

Megill — who took deGrom’s spot in the rotation on Opening Day — has joined the team out west and could be activated this weekend to start against the Los Angeles Angels.

